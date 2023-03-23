‘Wildcard option’: Journalist says Spurs could move for 43-year-old if his team don’t qualify for the CL











Speaking on Chris Cowlin’s YouTube channel, The Express’ Ryan Taylor has been discussing Tottenham’s search for a new manager and a potential wildcard option for Spurs.

Tottenham have been linked with a huge number of managers in recent weeks, and Taylor has mentioned Roberto De Zerbi now as a potential wildcard option for the north London club.

Indeed, the journalist says that Spurs could end up bringing De Zerbi to north London if Brighton don’t end up qualifying for the Champions League this season, stating that the manager could be prized away from Brighton if they pay his £11.5m release clause.

De Zerbi a wildcard option

Taylor said that Spurs could move for the 43-year-old.

“If I was to say a potential wildcard option, I would say that Spurs may look at De Zerbi, particularly if Brighton finish outside of the top four which is probably likely. He could be prized away from Brighton providing they pay his release clause which I believe is around £11.5m,” Taylor said.

Every chance

Spurs could get De Zerbi out of Brighton if they don’t manage to finish in the top four, but, unfortunately for Tottenham, the Seagulls have every chance of breaking into one of those Champions League spots.

With Spurs, Liverpool and Newcastle being inconsistent in 2023, Brighton have a great chance to sneak into that final spot as they’re playing some brilliant football right now and with games in hand, they have a great chance of making it into the top four.

Even if they don’t, De Zerbi may be tempted into staying at Brighton. After all, they are building something very exciting down at the Amex and there is a feeling that he is only just getting started on the south coast.

