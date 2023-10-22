Why there is no 2:00 pm Premier League kick-off on Sunday the 22nd of October, Explained

The Premier League has been back this weekend, but the Sunday is a little peculiar as opposed to most weeks.

After an international break, the usual suspects are back in action this weekend. We saw Manchester United go the Sheffield United, a Merseyside derby, the Cityzen’s take on Brighton and Chelsea host Arsenal.

It was a packed Saturday. A little too packed. Some may have noticed that the schedule on the 21st was particularly hefty to the one game of Aston Villa vs West Ham United the very next day.

The reason why is very simple, but wasn’t really discussed anywhere.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

Why is there no early kick-off this Sunday?

The reason lies with Erik ten Hag‘s Manchester United side, who had a peculiar kick-off time of 8 PM last night as they took on Sheffield United.

United had been set to face Sheffield United in the 2 p.m. slot on Sunday, but the game had to be switched to Saturday at 8 p.m.

This is due to United’s Champions League home game against Copenhagen on Tuesday.

This means there is only one bit of Premier League football for fans to tuck into on their lazy Sunday off. Yawn.

Is there anything else on?

Never fear – the void will be filled. We’re being treated to some Scottish football instead.

Sky Sports are providing coverage of Celtic vs Hearts to fill the gap the United fixture has left.

This will then be followed by the initial late English top-flight fixture as Unai Emery takes on David Moyes.

This also isn’t the last Premier League game of the matchday. Tottenham and Fulham play in a very decent Monday Night Football showing.