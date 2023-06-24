Why Mikel Arteta is so intent on signing Kai Havertz this summer – Report

Arsenal are planning to ramp up their transfer business in the coming week as they look to close off a number of big money deals.

The Gunners are looking to bring in a number of fresh faces. Kai Havertz seems to be the closest to signing, while they are continuing to press for both Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber. Beyond that, Southampton’s Romeo Lavia is another name being mentioned.

The signing of Havertz is an intriguing one, however. And according to The Independent’s Miguel Delaney, there is a big reason why Arteta is pushing so hard for the Chelsea man.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Arteta hatches Arsenal plan for Kai Havertz

Writing in his latest Reading the Game newsletter for The Independent, Delaney touches on Arsenal’s plan for Havertz.

And it seems it comes down to Mikel Arteta simply wanting to advance and develop the attacking patterns his team plays.

“Mikel Arteta wants all his business done by the time Arsenal go on tour, as he wants to evolve the attacking shape of the team. As brilliant as the side were for most of last season, the Basque feels it was primarily based on one attacking approach. Arteta wants to take that on, giving more dimensions to Arsenal’s games,” Delaney writes.

“That is why Kai Havertz is such an interesting signing. Despite scoring the winner in the Champions League final, he maybe hasn’t been the force his talent suggests, but many within football feel he has not been used in the best way. They point to how dangerous he can be as a false nine, compared to how out of sorts he is when used as a striker. Arteta, however, has a specific plan for this.”

A new Arsenal

This is an intriguing insight into Arteta’ thinking here. He’s obviously seen something in his team last year that he’d like to improve.

The idea of Havertz operating in that false nine position or even further back where Xhaka plays, is certainly interesting.

£65-70m is a lot of money. But clearly, Arteta has a plan for his new signing and he’ll desperately hope it works out.