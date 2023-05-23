Why Manchester City won't get a sleeve badge if they win the Champions League











Will Manchester City get a sleeve badge if they win the Champions League? Many have asked after a post went viral on Twitter.

Some Manchester City fans seem to believe their kit for the 2023/24 campaign will include a UEFA badge of honour if Pep Guardiola’s side manage to overcome Inter Milan in Istanbul.

So, let’s take a look at why Manchester City won’t get a sleeve badge if they win the Champions League…

Well, an photoshopped image of Manchester City’s kit for next season – including UEFA’s badge of honour – went viral on Twitter recently, with almost 20m people viewing the post so far.

For those of you unaware of UEFA’s badge of honour, it is simply the sleeve patch showing the UEFA Champions League trophy, with the number of times a side has won the competition.

As you can see below, the likes of Real Madrid get to wear it when they take part in the UEFA Champions League.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

So, why will Manchester City not be getting a similar sleeve badge if they win the UEFA Champions League in June?

To put it simply, only those who manage to win the competition five times – or three times in a row – are allowed to wear the UEFA badge of honour, as explained on UEFA’s official website.

Only Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern Munich, Liverpool, Ajax and Barcelona have unlocked access to UEFA’s badge of honour so far throughout the competition’s history.

Therefore, the viral photoshop of Manchester City’s kit for next season – which you can see below – will not include the badge seen on the left sleeve.

Nevertheless, if the Citizens continue playing the way they are under Guardiola, it surely won’t be long until they join the likes of Real Madrid, AC Milan, Bayern, Liverpool, Ajax and Barcelona in wearing UEFA’s badge of honour.

