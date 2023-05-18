Why Man City No.33 Scott Carson tried to give his Champions League medal away











Has Scott Carson won the Champions League? Many have asked on Google after Manchester City recorded a 5-1 win over Real Madrid.

The Citizens reached their second Champions League final in three years with a 4-0 win over the Spanish giants on Wednesday evening, after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

After the 90 minutes had ended, many began to talk about the 37-year-old as he embarks on the third Champions League final of his career, a fact which has surprised a few people.

So, has Scott Carson won the Champions League? Let’s take a look…

Has Scott Carson won the Champions League?

Yes – Carson won the Champions League with Liverpool in 2005.

The England international was actually on the bench as Liverpool recorded a famous comeback against AC Milan in Istanbul, fighting from 3-0 down to eventually win on penalties.

Carson – aged just 19 at the time – only found himself on the bench behind Jerzy Dudek as Chris Kirkland was injured, and made just one appearance in the Champions League that season.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Nevertheless, it came in the Quarter-Final first leg win over Juventus, who had Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Pavel Nedved, David Trezeguet and Alessandro Del Piero in attack.

Therefore, Carson did well to limit Juventus to just one goal in the 2-1 win.

Why Scott Carson tried to give his Champions League medal away

Interestingly, Carson actually tried to give his Champions League medal away.

The Whitehaven-born glovesman felt Kirkland deserved it more than he did, seeing as his fellow shot-stopper played more games in the Champions League that season.

Carson told the Guardian: “When we got the medals, I tried to give mine to Chris. He played more games in the group stages than me, so I felt that he deserved it more.

“But Chris, as anyone who knows him will say, is a really nice lad and he said: ‘No. You were on the bench, you played your part as well.’ I’m delighted I’ve got it, but a medal is a lot more valuable to you if you played. For me, Just to witness that night was good enough.”

Carson is in line to receive a second Champions League medal – coincidentally in Istanbul once again – if Manchester City can overcome Inter Milan next month, which would be quite the moment for Pep Guardiola’s No.33 as his career draws to an end.

Scott Carson Profile

Full name: Scott Paul Carson

Age: 37

Height: 6 ft 3 in (1.90 m)

Nationality: England

Place of birth: Whitehaven

Date of birth: 3rd September 1985

Club: Manchester City

Position: Goalkeeper

Salary: £38,000-a-week

Show all