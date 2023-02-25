BBC pundit says Leeds fans were getting seriously annoyed by set-pieces against Southampton











Leeds squeezed out Southampton today in a massive win in Javi Gracia’s first game in charge, with Junior Firpo getting the big goal.

Firpo delivered the rare goal to send Elland Road into ecstasy and give Leeds what could prove to be a massive win in the fight to avoid relegation.

For Southampton and new manager Ruben Selles, it was back to the drawing board after a huge win last week at Chelsea.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

But while Leeds might have got over the line in the end, all was not well inside Elland Road, especially inside the first 45 minutes. And watching on for the BBC, reports Phil Dawkes pointed out the Leeds fans getting increasingly frustrated at their team’s short corners.

“You can see the stakes at play out on the pitch, where two sides are frantically trying to get the upper hand. Off the pitch, in the stands, it is no less nervy, with supporters reacting in anguish to every opportunity spurned through a mis-placed pass,” Dawkes wrote.

“The home fans have even taken to groaning the instant Leeds take a short corner, so sure are they it will lead to nothing based on historical evidence.”

TBR’s View: Leeds fans right to be nervy but Gracia deserves credit

He might have only been in the job less than a week but there was already hallmarks of a team that is going to be harder to beat.

After playing such open and expansive football under Bielsa and Marsch, Gracia might be bringing an air of defensive discipline to the table instead.

Leeds weren’t great today at all and their fans were rightfully on edge at times. But in the end, a solid foundation saw them home. Three points is three points, and Leeds will take three or four more of those results between now and May.