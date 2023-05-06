Why Dejan Kulusevksi to Tottenham deal has been plunged into fresh doubt











In a surprising turn of events, it’s being claimed that Tottenham could end up not signing Dejan Kulusevski on a permanent deal after all.

The Swedish winger has been in fine form since arriving, albeit he has had a quieter season this time around compared to the impact he made last year.

Spurs initially loaned Kulusevski, with an agreement to buy him in place. However, according to Goal, that agreement is in a spot of bother for the first time due to Fabio Paratici and Antonio Conte leaving.

Clauses

Paratici was the man behind Kulusevski and Rodrigo Bentancur signing for Tottenham. However, with both gone and Kulusevski and Spurs not quite doing as well, Goal claims the deal could be off.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It’s claimed a number of different clauses trigger an obligation for Spurs to buy. But crucially, one of those is Champions League football, something that isn’t going to happen now.

It means that Spurs could forgo their £35m option to buy the Swedish star. Of course, that decision would go down like a lead balloon.

Kulusevski has become a bit of a fan favourite since signing. Lauded as ‘incredible’ by fellow former Juve man Bentancur, Kulusevski has done more than enough to warrant being signed.

TBR’s View: Tottenham fans would fume at Kulusevski not signing

Can you just imagine the meltdown here? The fans would be chanting for Daniel Levy to leave more than ever.

There seems to be a lot of permutations in play with this report. It very much seems like Spurs have the option on Kulusevski, regardless of the conditions.

He has performed well. And if he wasn’t signed, you can guarantee another top club would get him. All in all, Tottenham and Levy simply have to make sure Kulusevski is snapped up permanently.