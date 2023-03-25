Why Bayern's release of Julian Nagelsmann changes the picture for Tottenham











Bayern Munich have parted ways with Julian Nagelsmann, seemingly opening the door for Tottenham to make their move.

The German coach has been relieved of his duties in Munich and replaced by former Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel.

For Nagelsmann, the decision will feel harsh. Bayern are just a point off the top in the Bundesliga and into the last eight of the Champions League having seen off PSG.

Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

Of course, Nagelsmann’s exit could be to Tottenham and Daniel Levy’s gain. Levy is a known admirer of the young German coach and wanted to bring him to Spurs before he went for Nuno Santo and then Antonio Conte.

Crucially, though, Bayern Munich’s statement on Nagelsmann includes key wording which means that Spurs do indeed have a free run at him.

Tottenham free to pursue Nagelsmann

While Bayern getting rid of Nagelsmann didn’t come as a surprise by the time the official statement came, there was still something for Daniel Levy to keep an eye on.

According to Football.London, there was some talk over in Germany that Bayern might simply relieve Nagelsmann of his duties without sacking him. That would have left him still contracted to the German giants and by the same token, meant any move to a new club would have meant compensation being due.

However, Bayern’s official statement confirmed that Nagelsmann had been ‘released’ from his contract at Bayern.

This means that Tottenham now have a clear path to appointing Nagelsmann which means no compensation due.

And given the expensive appointment of Antonio Conte and likely expensive dismissal, it will be music to Daniel Levy’s ears that he won’t have to fork out for the German coach.

It now comes down to whether Levy pursues Nagelsmann or not. But if he does, it seems there a minimal obstacles in the Tottenham chiefs way this time.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images