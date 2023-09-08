Why are Saudi Arabia playing at Newcastle’s St James’ Park? – explained

Saudi Arabia’s national team are playing two fixtures at Newcastle United’s St James’ Park over the international break – but why?

Just four games into the Premier League season and we’re already greeted with an international break. Gareth Southgate‘s England side will be taking on Ukraine and Scotland over the next week in EURO 2024 qualifiers.

Other nations are also in action, even if it’s not for EURO qualifying. Saudi Arabia are one of them, but fans are perplexed to see that the Middle Eastern side will actually be playing their two friendly fixtures at Newcastle United‘s stadium – St James’ Park.

Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images

Why are Saudi Arabia playing at St James’ Park?

Essentially, Saudi Arabia are playing a Newcastle United’s St James’ Park due to the relationship between the club and the state.

A Saudi-backed takeover of Newcastle was completed in October 2021, with 80% of the funds provided by the state’s Public Investment Fund (PIF).

Since then, Newcastle have strengthened their relationship with the state. The Magpies have also had a club signing a shirt sponsorship deal worth £25m per year with state event company Sela, as well as revealing a Saudi-inspired away kit for the 23/24 season.

Their latest show of unity is the scheduling of these two fixtures. The Green Falcons will face Costa Rica on 8th September and then South Korea on 12th September.

The two friendlies are in preparation for the AFC Asian Cup.

Saudi Arabia at St James’ Park tickets

The game will be available to watch by fans for extremely cheap, with tickets priced at just £5 for adults and £3 for concessions.

Tickets are available to buy at book.nufc.co.uk.