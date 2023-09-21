‘Whoa’: Danny Murphy blown away by 28-year-old West Ham player

West Ham United have enjoyed a bright start to the season and James Ward-Prowse has played a key role for his new side.

The Hammers signed the 28-year-old midfielder in the summer, reportedly paying £30million for his services.

Ward-Prowse has hit the ground running for West Ham, registering two goals and three assists from just four claret-and-blue outings.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

His two assists helped the Hammers record a stunning 3-1 win over Chelsea on his debut for the East Londoners.

Ward-Prowse then scored against Brighton, grabbed an assist against Luton, and netted West Ham’s only goal in the loss to Manchester City.

Danny Murphy, speaking on Rio Ferdinand Presents FIVE, was eager to tell Anton Ferdinand just what he thought of the former Southampton man.

“How good’s he been by the way? Whoa!” he said. “We said it on here though, I said it on here.

“Pay the extra whatever it was, £5million or thereabouts, for god’s sake.

“He’s brilliant on set plays, he’s reliable with his defending, he’s good with the ball and he’ll nick you a goal!”

Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images

Our view

West Ham fans had to be patient this summer as the club entered August having signed no players.

However, Hammers supporters were rewarded with a spate of top signings.

As well as Ward-Prowse, West Ham also welcomed Mohammed Kudus, Edson Alvarez and Konstantinos Mavropanos to E20.

So far so good for the Hammers, and let’s hope Ward-Prowse and his teammates can keep up the good work.

Up next for West Ham is Thursday night’s Europa League home meeting with Serbia’s Backa Topola. We’ll see whether Ward-Prowse will get a rest for the encounter.