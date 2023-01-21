Who is Warren Zaire-Emery? Arsenal target likened to Luka Modric

By Giuseppe Labellarte











Arsenal are fully up and running in the January transfer window.

Leandro Trossard has joined the Gunners and Jakub Kiwior is expected to follow in the next few days.

There have also been links with the likes of La Liga duo Ivan Fresneda and Eduardo Camavinga.

Now, this next player who’s been linked with Arsenal would likely be one for the future (and indeed, a future window).

But judging by the reviews he’s been getting, he could be a Jude Bellingham-style superstar in years to come.

The player in question is Paris Saint-Germain prodigy Warren Zaire-Emery.

According to RMC Sport, Arsenal are being ‘particularly insistent’ on signing him in the ‘medium-term’.

The French outlet stresses that Zaire-Emery won’t be leaving in the short-term, so this window’s probably a no-go.

However, Arsenal seem keen to bring the 16-year-old defensive midfielder in the next transfer window and beyond.

To give an indication regarding how talented Zaire-Emery is, he’s already made nine competitive PSG appearances.

This – including one start for the Parisians – at just 16 years of age.

‘Reading of the game well beyond his years’

The Ligue 1 website published an in-depth article about Zaire-Emery at the start of the season.

They said he ‘has a reading of the game well beyond his years.

‘He has the speed, anticipation and close control to break up opposition attacks with ease, but also the ball carrying ability and distribution to allow the team to then transition seamlessly from defence to attack.

The Ligue 1 website also featured quotes by a former PSG player and a journalist.

“He’s more mature than Xavi Simons and Édouard Michut, who sometimes play with the pros,” ex-PSG ace Mathieu Bodmer said after seeing Zaire-Emery last season.

Meanwhile, L’Equipe’s Loic Tanzi said: “The term phenomenon applies to Warren.

“If you watch one of his matches without knowing his age, it would be impossible to know that he’s the youngest player on the pitch.”

Football Talent Scout has likened Zaire-Emery’s style of play to that of Luka Modric.

Jacek Kulig also said he has ‘world-class potential’, giving him a 10 out of 10 rating on that front.