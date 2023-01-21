Who is Jesper Karlsson? £17.5m Spurs target likened to Cristiano Ronaldo

Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly joined Manchester United in the race for Sweden international Jesper Karlsson.

According to Jeunes Footeux – via Sport Witness – Spurs are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the AZ Alkmaar winger.

A report in The Sun last week said Erik ten Hag’s Red Devils were also keeping tabs on Karlsson.

Meanwhile, JF has claimed that, as well at Tottenham, the likes of Brighton and Fulham are also in pursuit.

Karlsson became an in-demand player following a superb 2021-22 season.

The 24-year-old registered a staggering 21 goals and 16 assists in all competitions last term.

And although Karlsson hasn’t had the same huge impact this time round, he remains a ‘coveted player’.

Tottenham could well have a slight edge on their rivals by virtue of Karlsson’s links with Dejan Kulusevski.

Not only are both players Sweden internationals, but they also share the same representatives, World Soccer Agency.

In terms of price tag, AZ are apparently willing to do business starting at €20million (£17.5million).

Spurs target Karlsson – style of play

First Time Finish published an in-depth scouting report about the reported Tottenham and Manchested United target in 2021.

‘Karlsson… plays in a similar manner to the raw Cristiano Ronaldo seen in his first two and a half seasons at United,’ they wrote.

‘Perhaps most obvious is the dribbling technique. Possessing an upright and long-strided approach that is strikingly comparable to the five time Ballon d’Or winner.

‘Though Karlsson is almost seven inches shorter than the Portuguese striker, the Alkmaar winger has found great success in approaching defenders in this manner.

‘This allows him to control the pace at which he engages the opposition and quickly accelerate off.

‘Simultaneously he is aware of where the goal and better placed teammates are.

‘Many players prefer to make their frame smaller, in order to give the opponent less of an opportunity to knock them off balance and poke away possession.

‘However, Karlsson’s approach forces defenders into making the first decision which he can capitalize on.’

A good shout for Tottenham – TBR View

At just £17.5million, Karlsson wouldn’t break the bank for Spurs.

If Tottenham wanted to find out more about him, they could surely ask Kulusevski.

At 24, Karlsson has plenty of years ahead of him.

He can also play on both flanks, which would make him a versatile option for Conte.

All in all, Tottenham should certainly enquire more about Karlsson.