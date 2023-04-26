‘While we were waiting’: Journalist shares exactly what he saw Daniel Levy do after Spurs' loss to Newcastle











Speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham Podcast, Rob Guest has shared what he saw Daniel Levy doing after Tottenham lost 6-1 to Newcastle at the weekend.

Somewhat strangely, it was reported that Levy headed into the Spurs dressing room after the embarrassing defeat to Newcastle on Sunday, but according to Guest, that wasn’t the case.

Indeed, the journalist stated that he actually saw what Levy did after the match, and apparently, rather than heading into the dressing room, he headed straight through the tunnel and through the exit door at St James’ Park, making a swift escape from the stadium.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Levy left quickly

Guest shared what he saw Levy doing.

“You saw Daniel Levy didn’t you? Just as you were going into the mixed zone,” Guest was asked.

“Yeah, we were waiting by the side of the pitch to see if any players would come out to speak to the media, which wasn’t the case. While we were waiting by the dugout Daniel Levy walked down the steps with another Tottenham official and he walked into the tunnel. It was put into the media that he was walking into the Tottenham dressing room, but that wasn’t the case. He was heading for the exit, he very much made an exit from St James’ Park,” Guest said.

Time to calm down

Levy leaving the stadium as quickly as possible was the right call. After watching his team lose 6-1, we can’t imagine that the squad would have gained anything from being berated by their chairman.

Indeed, Levy won’t have been happy after the game, and his best bet was to just get out of the ground and give himself some time to calm down and think about his next step.

Ultimately, Levy did decide to get rid of Cristian Stellini after this game with a statement that had a slightly strange tone, but at least that was a better call than going into the dressing room to air his frustrations personally.

Photo by Michael Steele/Getty Images

Show all