'Whether you like that or not': Journalist shares what he's now hearing from Tottenham about Vincent Kompany











There is nothing specific on the horizon between Tottenham and Vincent Kompany.

The Belgian manager has been named in some publications as Spurs’ top managerial target as they hunt for their Antonio Conte replacement, but according to Tom Barclay, nothing is imminent.

Speaking on The Tottenham Way Podcast, the journalist shared what he’s been hearing from Spurs about the Burnley manager, and he’s led to believe that there is nothing imminent on that front.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Kompany move isn’t imminent

The journalist shared what he’s heard about Kompany.

“Should they have gone for someone now? Because they could have. Back to the point about Vincent Kompany, the feeling I get from the club is that there isn’t anything specific on the horizon right now, whether you like that or not,” Barclay said.

No movement

Kompany to Tottenham doesn’t appear to be imminent, and, in all honesty, it’s hard to imagine that any managerial appointment at Spurs is on the horizon right now.

Indeed, it looks as though Tottenham will get down to business and appoint a new manager in the summer, and with Fabio Paratici resigning from the club just hours ago, it’s hard to imagine that Spurs have made much headway when it comes to planning, due diligence and negotiating with their targets.

Kompany could well be the man who replaces Antonio Conte at Tottenham, but it may be some time before we get any real concrete updates on that front as Daniel Levy tries his best to make sure he gets the next managerial appointment spot on this time around.

Photo by Robin Jones – AFC Bournemouth/AFC Bournemouth via Getty Images

