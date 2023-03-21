Whether Antonio Conte would be willing to give up any compensation money to leave Tottenham now











Antonio Conte is not going to walk away from any portion of the compensation he would be owed by Tottenham to leave early.

Conte embarked on a press conference rant after Spurs’ 3-3 draw with Southampton on Saturday which looks to have made the situation untenable.

The Independent report that Conte would be owed around £4 million if he was to be sacked by Daniel Levy during this international break.

And Conte is not willing to budge on any of that money in order to potentially get the situation sorted more quickly and amicably.

One potential reading of the situation is that Conte is trying to get sacked to get out of Spurs more quickly but still get his payout.

He also made comments after the Champions League exit at the hands of AC Milan which he then had to clarify were not aimed at the board.

The situation looks to be beyond repair, and the report also mentions what Spurs may potentially do next between now and the end of the season.

If they do sack Conte between now and their next fixture, the away trip to face Everton at Goodison Park after the international break, they have two options,

The easier one to orchestrate would be putting in place a caretaker manager, and that would most likely be current coach Ryan Mason.

Or, Levy could try and get his new long-term manager in now, with the likes of Thomas Tuchel, Luis Enrique and Mauricio Pochettino all out of work.