Aaron Ramsdale has suggested that Alisson is the current goalkeeper he really looks up to, claiming that the Liverpool star is the player he wants to emulate in his career.

Ramsdale was speaking to Ian Wright on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, after being asked which players he takes inspiration from.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, Aaron Ramsdale has been one of the best in the Premier League this season. Arsenal are going to fall short in the title race, it seems. But the 25-year-old has been outstanding – producing a number of big performances.

Ramsdale lauds Alisson

Obviously, one of the best came at Anfield recently as Arsenal held on to secure a 2-2 draw against Jurgen Klopp’s side.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

And that may have been particularly satisfying for Ramsdale, as he opened up on his appreciation for the man who was at the other end of the pitch on that day.

“Alisson‘s a very good one. He always has time for you at Liverpool. And he’s probably one where you see his mentality, nothing will phase him. Mistake, goals. So he’s the goalie I look at mentality-wise and that’s where I want to get to,” he told the Premier League YouTube channel.

The Premier League is very lucky to have two goalkeepers who have been amongst the very best in the world in recent years, in Alisson and Manchester City counterpart Ederson.

It is remarkable that they found themselves in the same World Cup squad.

Ramsdale is certainly on his way towards establishing himself as one of the best in the division. It has been an amazing rise considering the reaction when reports surfaced that Arsenal were planning to spend £24 million on him.

He has become a fan favourite. And Arsenal supporters will be delighted if he goes on to have the same kind of impact Alisson has had on Merseyside.