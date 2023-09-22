Some of the best players in world football right now are wingers.

From Kylian Mbappe to Lionel Messi, it seems as though the most talented players in world football are finding themselves playing on the flanks these days.

Two of the best wingers in world football right now are undoubtedly Mohamed Salah and Vincius Jr, and according to Ian Wright, speaking on Five, Salah is actually better than Vinicius at this point.

The Real Madrid star may well be the next big thing in football, but in terms of individual talent, Wright couldn’t look past the Liverpool star after almost a decade of incredible performances.

Salah better than Vinicius

Wright gave his verdict on the Liverpool star.

“Vinicius or Mo Salah?” Wright was asked.

“Yeah, I think if you go for anything other than Mo with what Mo has done. What you have to say about Mo is that when Liverpool signed him from Roma you were a bit like ‘Mo Salah?’ But he hasn’t looked back. That man has just got in the fast lane and still has his foot on the pedal. That’s why these people are offering crazy money. I’m going to say Mo Salah for what he has done,” Wright said.

Underrated

The fact that this is even a question is a bit of a disservice to Salah.

Yes, Vinicius Jr is a talented player, but he’s never scored more than 17 league goals in a season. Meanwhile, Salah has never scored fewer than 19 for Liverpool.

The Egyptian, somehow, remains perennially underrated. He’s one of the best goalscorers, dribblers and creators on the planet, and, in all honesty, there aren’t many players who can even come close to him.

Vinicius Jr has the potential to be a superstar, but, at the moment, Salah is still the crème de la crème when it comes to wingers of this ilk.