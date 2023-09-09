‘When I was growing up’: ‘Sensational’ Spurs summer signing shares how he ‘could just see’ himself at the club

James Maddison has started off very well at his new club Tottenham and he has spoken out on the move and how it always felt right.

Tottenham had a rebuild in the summer transfer window and so far it has worked perfectly as they have won three and draw one of their first four Premier League games.

Maddison has been a key reason for their good performances so far this season, which included a 2-0 win over Manchester United.

In his four appearances for the club in the Premier League this season, Maddison has shown his attacking threat and has managed two goals and two assists.

Maddison believes Spurs was always the club for him

It is great to see the England international have such a great impact both on and off the pitch since joining Tottenham.

Speaking in an interview with iNews about his move to Spurs, Maddison said: “I could just see myself in that team, in that kit, in that stadium. It just fitted well for me. And they’ve always had that type of player.

“My dad’s favourite player when I was growing up was Gazza [Paul Gascoigne]. And that sort of midfielder who wants to be creative and entertain the fans and be a personality.”

This is exactly what fans will be wanting to hear and just emphasises how perfect the move was and how much he wanted to join the club.

There were worries that Maddison may not join Spurs this summer. That was due to the fact that reports suggested Newcastle made an offer for him. With them in the Champions League this season it could have tempted Maddison.

Thankfully for Spurs fans and manager Ange Postecoglou, the ‘sensational‘ player ended up at the North London club and he will no doubt be key to their success this season.