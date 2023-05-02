‘When I speak to people’: Phil Hay shares what he’s now hearing about Radrizzani staying at Leeds











Andrea Radrizzani could stay at Leeds if they are relegated according to Phil Hay.

Speaking on The Athletic Football Podcast, Hay shared what he’s been hearing about Radrizzani, and it sounds as though the Italian isn’t looking to leave Elland Road in the event of relegation.

It has been reported for months that a takeover from the San Francisco 49ers is on the cards, but according to Hay, that may be put on hold if Leeds are relegated as Radrizzani doesn’t want to lose out on the potential profit of selling the club while they’re in the Premier League.

Instead, the Italian’s plan seems to be to get Leeds promoted once again and then sell up.

Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images

Radrizzani could stay

Hay shared what he’s been told about the Leeds owner’s future

“You have the aspect in Radrizzani’s mind the difference in money he stands to earn if he sells in the Premier League or in the Championship. More and more when I speak to people they get the sense that Radrizzani might stick around as the majority shareholder with the intention of doing what Burnley and Sheffield United have done this season, using parachute payments and player sales to compile a squad that can get you out of the league and your valuation returns to the level that it’s at,” Hay said.

Won’t be welcomed

Leeds fans aren’t going to be too happy if this does end up being the case.

Radrizzani is already serenaded with chants of ‘sack the board’ on a weekly basis, and if Leeds are playing Championship football under his ownership next season, that is only going to continue.

Rightly or wrongly, Leeds fans believe they deserve a lot better than what they are being served up at the moment, and if Radrizzani stays, there could well be a mutiny at Elland Road.

Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt – AMA/Getty Images

