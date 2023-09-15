‘When I look’: Postecoglou says one of his new Spurs signings ‘ticks all the boxes’…and it’s not Maddison

Brennan Johnson could end up getting a debut for Tottenham tomorrow when they take on Sheffield United.

Johnson was the big deadline day signing for Spurs as they got a £47m deal over the line for the now ex-Nottingham Forest man.

And speaking about Johnson in his presser today, Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou has admitted he’s delighted with what he’s seen from Johnson so far.

Ange Postecoglou praises Brennan Johnson

Speaking to the press (via Football London) before this weekend’s clash with the Blades, Postecoglou was asked about Johnson.

And based on what he knows and has seen so far, the new Spurs boss is delighted with his new signing.

“Great to get him in. He’s good a good profile for us — very similar to the other guys we brought in — in that he’s young but has had some good experience already. The footballing qualities he brings fit really well with what we want to do,” Postecoglou said.

“He’s got energy, he’s got pace, he presses really well, he’s a wide player but can score goals. From that perspective, he ticks all the boxes. When I look at his career, he’s been at [Nottingham] Forest since he was a kid. That’s his football club but he’s taken the decision to go now and challenge himself. I think he’s a really good fit for us as a club.

“He’s had a couple of sessions with the boys. That group has been really good in embracing all the new players who have come in. I think he feels comfortable, and we’re looking forward to getting him into action.”

Time to shine

If there’s a game that Brennan Johnson will be looking forward to playing in, then it’s one against Sheffield United.

The forward has a great record against the Blades from last season and he’ll be chomping at the bit to get involved and get some minutes tomorrow.

Clearly, Johnson has caught the eye of Postecoglou with his early training sessions and it wouldn’t be a surprise to see him thrust into the action immediately.