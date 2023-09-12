Liverpool have had an untold amount of success in recent years.

Since 2019, the Reds have won every single trophy available to them, and a number of fan favourites at Anfield were able to build a very healthy collection of winners’ medals throughout this period.

However, one man who faded at Liverpool just as things were heating up was Daniel Sturridge.

The striker was released after the Champions League win in 2019, and he’s now suggested that he regrets departing at that time, stating that he wishes he could’ve won the Premier League the next year with his teammates when speaking to NowTV.

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images

Sturridge wishes he’d won the league with Liverpool

The striker spoke about winning the league with Liverpool when asked which team from Premier League history he’d most liked to have played in.

“The Invincibles, some of my heroes played for that team. Playing along the likes of Thierry, Robert Pires and Bergkamp and those guys. Of course, winning the Premier League with my teammates when I left Liverpool the season after would’ve been nice to be a part of that and to experience that with the guys considering the years I spent with them,” Sturridge said.

Photo by Will Russell/Getty Images

Shame

It is a shame that Sturridge never won the Premier League with Liverpool, because, in all honesty, he was a massive part of this team.

Yes, you may not associate him too much with the Klopp-era at Anfield, but he still scored some massive goals for this side and was a huge influence behind the scenes.

Sadly, his injury situation and his contract situation meant that 2019 was the right time for him to leave, but if he had another year on his deal, he’d have been a Premier League winner with the Reds.