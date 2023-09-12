Declan Rice stepped up a level this summer when he swapped West Ham United for Arsenal.

With all due respect to the Hammers, these two clubs are not on the same level. Rice has gone from training with the likes of Flynn Downes, Aaron Cresswell and Ben Johnson to working with the likes of Bukayo Saka, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Jesus – he’s amongst the superstars now.

There has been an adjustment period for Rice at Arsenal, and according to the player himself, the levels in training are incredibly high.

Speaking to Channel 4 about his midfield peers, Rice stated that he was blown away by Thomas Partey from day one at arsenal, stating that the Ghanaian was incredible from the day he joined the Gunners.

Partey amazing

Rice spoke highly of the £45m player.

“The main one now in the Premier League is Rodri. He’s incredible. He really is, the way he works and keeps that team ticking, he’s a top player. Partey when I came to Arsenal was incredible, and has been up until his injury,” Rice said.

Play them together

As Rice says, Partey has been amazing at Arsenal for a long time now, and we can’t help but think that a Partey and Rice pairing is Arsenal’s best option at the moment.

Of course, Partey has played at right-back quite a lot this season, but after Kai Havertz’s slow start to life in north London, it wouldn’t be a shock if he was back in the midfield before too long upon his return from injury.

Don’t be shocked if Arteta starts to utilise Partey and Rice in the same midfield, and, in our view, they genuinely could work wonders together.