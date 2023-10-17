‘When he was at Man United’: Andy Robertson says he’d love to have played with ‘fantastic’ striker Man Utd had

Every footballer has a player they wish they could’ve played with at some point in their career.

Many dream of being able to play with the likes of Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo or Kevin De Bruyne, but speaking on the Premier League’s YouTube channel, Andy Robertson has named an interesting former player as the one player he’d loved to have played with.

Indeed, Robertson was asked which player, past or present, he would most like to have played with, and he named Henrik Larsson from his time at Manchester United as the one player he’d loved to have worked with.

Of course, a Liverpool star picking a Man Utd player is controversial, but in this context it does make sense as Robertson grew up a huge Celtic fan and idolised Larsson during that time.

Robertson would’ve loved to play with Larsson

Robertson spoke about the ‘fantastic’ striker.

“If you could choose any player past or present to play alongside who would it be and why?” Robertson was asked.

“Henrik Larsson when he was at Man United, growing up he was my idol,” Robertson said.

What a player

It’s a real shame that we didn’t get to see more of Henrik Larsson in the Premier League because he was a truly special player.

Anyone who watched him at Celtic will attest to that, and while he was past his prime when he went to United, he was still absolutely brilliant.

There’s a reason a whole generation of Scottish football fans grew up idolising Larsson, and even as a former United player, Robertson was more than happy to reserve special praise for the Swede here.

Larsson was a brilliant player, and the fact that Robertson speaks about him in this way just shows how good he was.