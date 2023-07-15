When Arsenal fans should expect club to announce Declan Rice signing

Arsenal fans have had to wait quite a while for some significant movement on the Declan Rice deal.

This week, there were a couple of apparent hitches in the Gunners deal amid reported delays in paperwork.

However, Saturday morning saw West Ham finally announce that Rice was leading the London Stadium.

The Hammers did not mention Arsenal in the statement, however.

And at the time of writing, the Gunners are yet to unveil the signing of the England international.

Sky Sport Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has now shared a potential timescale for the announcement.

Taking to Twitter, he said the Gunners should make an “official announcement probably this weekend”.

Admittedly, he did stress that Rice is now an Arsenal player, so no worries on that front.

Nonetheless, Gunners fans may have to wait a little longer, possibly.

Obviously “this weekend” could well mean in the next hour. Let’s hope so. Hopefully it won’t drag on into Sunday.

Still, with the Hammers confirming he has left and pretty much all reports pointing to Arsenal, it’s as good as done.

The Gunners have done well in the summer transfer window, signing Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber too.

Arsenal came so close to winning the Premier League title last season. Now, they’re striking while the iron’s hot.

And then we obviously have the Champions League participation.

It’ll be great to hear the famous anthem at the Emirates again.