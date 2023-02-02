When Antonio Conte is expected to return to the touchline for Tottenham











A report from Corriere dello Sport has shared when Antonio Conte is expected to return to the touchline for Tottenham Hotspur after the manager has undergone surgery.

Tottenham released a statement on Wednesday morning that said Conte has become unwell due to severe abdominal pain.

“Antonio Conte recently became unwell with severe abdominal pain,” the statement reads.

“Following a diagnosis of cholecystitis, he will be undergoing surgery to remove his gallbladder today (Wednesday) and will return following a period of recuperation.

“Everyone at the Club wishes him well.”

The Italian’s assistant, Cristian Stellini, looks set to be in the dugout in his absence while he recovers.

Conte took to Instagram yesterday and posted a story where he said his surgery has ‘gone well’ and he thanked everyone for their messages of support.

He wrote: “Thank you for your lovely messages, my surgery has gone well and I’m already feeling better.

“Now it’s time to recover, I can’t wait to get back on the field with the team.”

Now, Corriere dello Sport has offered a timeframe during which Conte could return to the touchline following his successful surgery.

Conte could be back for Leicester clash

The Italian outlet reports that the recovery period is usually around a month and a half, but Conte is in excellent physical health and he could return this month.

CDS notes that there is hope Conte could return to the touchline for Tottenham’s match against Leicester City on February 11, or their Champions League first-leg clash with AC Milan on February 14.

This means that the Spurs boss would only miss their match against Manchester City on Sunday.

It’s brilliant to hear that Conte’s recovery is going smoothly and Tottenham will hope to have their boss back in the dugout as soon as possible.

In the meantime, Stellini looks set to take charge of a big game against Pep Guardiola’s side on Sunday.

The assistant boss has already led the Spurs side out in the Champions League this season after Conte picked up a touchline ban before their clash with Marseille.

