‘What’s going through his mind’: BBC Pundit slams £100k-a-week Liverpool ace for what he did tonight

Liverpool defender Andy Robertson was playing for Scotland against England tonight and one pundit cannot believe what he saw from the player.

It was a big game as the two rival nations went head-to-head in a friendly at Hampden Park. Liverpool full-back Robertson captained Scotland on the night.

The first half saw England in control and they made it count as they scored two goals, and Robertson will not want to watch back the second goal, which was scored by Jude Bellingham.

Robertson tried to get the ball out of the box in the 35th minute but instead he passes it to Bellingham in the box and the midfielder smashed it home. Pundit Willie Miller was shocked with what he saw from the experienced defender.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

BBC Pundit slates Robertson

The player, who is on £100k-a-week at Liverpool is normally a lot better than what he showed in the first half against England.

Speaking via BBC Sport, Miller spoke about the error from the Liverpool star. He said: “Robertson knows he’s made an error. He’s got the ball under control. I don’t know what’s going through his mind as he passes it to Bellingham. He’s just froze and set it up so easily.”

It is no shock to see the pundit slate the Liverpool defender. For a player who has won it all at Liverpool and has so much experience, it was really surprising just to see him make such a rookie error.

In such a big friendly with so much on the line, you could see that both sides were tense but rating to go and at points it was end-to-end.

Photo by John Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool fans will be hoping that Robertson does not make that type of mistake when the Premier League returns on the weekend.

The full-back proved his mentality by picking up an assist in the second-half to pull one back for the Scottish side.

The 29 year-old is very experienced so no doubt he will be able to put that mistake past him and be at his best for Liverpool.