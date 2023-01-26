What Zinchenko did to Kiwior straight after Arsenal beat Man United











The agent of Jakub Kiwior, Paweł Zimończyk has told Kanał Sportowy how Oleksandr Zinchenko dragged the defender into the Arsenal dressing room after their win over Manchester United to celebrate the victory.

Sunday could be a massive moment in the Gunners’ season. Mikel Arteta’s men conceded the opening goal against United. And the visitors were able to make the score 2-2 during the second-half. However, it was Arsenal who netted the dramatic winner right at the end of the game.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

The result saw Arsenal extend their lead at the top of the Premier League to five points again. And they also have a game in hand over their rivals. It is certainly an exciting time to join the club.

Zinchenko makes sure to include Kiwior in Arsenal celebrations

Of course, the latest through the door is Kiwior. The young defender has arrived from Spezia for around £20 million, according to Sky Sports. And he was in the stands at the Emirates at the weekend.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Obviously, you would usually expect Kiwior to largely stay out of the way ahead of his official unveiling. However, it seems that Zinchenko would not allow that to happen.

According to Zimonczyk, the Ukrainian made sure to include Kiwior in the celebrations after the full-time whistle.

“Zinchenko dragged Jakub into the changing room after the game against Manchester United. I think when he saw what kind of atmosphere there was, he already wanted to participate from the pitch,” he told Kanal Sportowy.

That was a fantastic gesture from Zinchenko, who has proved to be a real leader since his own move to North London.

It must be slightly daunting for a youngster to join Arsenal. Of course, he will be excited about the challenge. But he will also be aware of just what is riding on the next few months.

So having that moment to get involved in the celebrations will only help him settle in. For that, Zinchenko deserves credit for recognising the impact that may have.