What Yves Bissouma was spotted doing in front of the Tottenham away end right after Tottenham thrashed Burnley

Yves Bissouma was spotted dancing in front of the away end after Tottenham Hotspur thrashed Burnley yesterday.

Spurs put in an emphatic display on the road yesterday on Saturday as they picked up a 5-2 win at Turf Moor.

Son Heung-min netted his first goals of the season as he bagged a hat-trick, while his vice captains Cristian Romero and James Maddison were also on target with two brilliant efforts from range.

Tottenham did fall behind inside the opening five minutes of the game as Lyle Foster opened the scoring with a well-taken finish.

But Spurs dominated after a rocky start and picked up yet another win under Ange Postecoglou.

It’s fair to say that Tottenham’s supporters are delighted with Postecgolou’s impact so far as the Aussie has completely transformed their style of play.

Spurs’ players were spotted celebrating with the away supporters at Turf Moor after yesterday’s win and in particular, Yves Bissouma was lapping up the atmosphere.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

What Bissouma did in front of Tottenham’s away supporters

In a video posted on Tottenham’s official X account, Tottenham’s players were spotted applauding their away supporters at Burnley.

Bissouma then took matters into his own hands as he fired up the crowd before dancing away with a huge smile on his face.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

Bissouma put in another commanding display in midfield yesterday after a slightly shaky first half.

The 27-year-old has been a standout performer under Postecoglou so far and his efforts are clearly appreciated by Tottenham’s supporters.

Of course, it was Son who stole the show on the day with a clinical hat-trick. But Tottenham’s midfield three of James Maddison, Pape Matar Sarr and Bissouma were exceptional once again.