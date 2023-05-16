What will happen if Manchester City win the Champions League











What happens if Manchester City win the Champions League? Many have asked on Google as the Citizens prepare to face Real Madrid on Wednesday.

Pep Guardiola will take Manchester City to their second Champions League final in three years if he can overcome the Spanish giants at the Etihad Stadium, with the scoreline nicely poised at 1-1 after last week’s semi-final first leg.

So, what happens if Manchester City win the Champions League? Let’s take a look…

Well, many have asked this question on Google as they attempt to find out how a potential Champions League win for Manchester City would affect European qualification spots in the Premier League.

If you didn’t already know, whoever wins the Champions League automatically qualifies for a place in next season’s edition of the competition regardless of where they finish in the league.

Therefore, even if a side finished 20th in the Premier League but won the Champions League in the same season, they would qualify.

That is what happened when Chelsea won the Champions League in 2012 – Spurs finished fourth while the Blues ended up sixth in the Premier League, but Tottenham ended up losing their qualification spot to the west Londoners.

However, with Manchester City already guaranteed a place in the top four this season, winning the Champions League would not see those who finish fifth in the Premier League qualify for Europe’s greatest club competition – as detailed by ESPN.

Instead, that spare Champions League qualification spot would go to the champions of the nation ranked 12th in UEFA’s coefficient table, which happens to be Ukraine.

So, for any Liverpool fans who were hoping to find out that fifth place in the Premier League this season means Champions League qualification, we’re sorry to disappoint you.

