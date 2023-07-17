What West Ham staff noticed behind the scenes about Rice’s attitude in final year before Arsenal move

Staff behind the scenes at West Ham never noticed a change in how committed Declan Rice was over the last year despite the speculation which continued right up until he completed his move to Arsenal.

That is according to a report from The Athletic, which notes that he actually became even more vocal as the Hammers were struggling in the Premier League.

Photo by Sebastian Widmann – UEFA/UEFA via Getty Images

Declan Rice completed his long-awaited £105 million move to Arsenal last week. It is a move that has potentially been on the cards for several months. But the Gunners were certainly not the only team keen on the 24-year-old.

What West Ham staff noticed about Declan Rice in last year before Arsenal move

There have been rumours surrounding Rice for some time. And West Ham fans had always been realistic about what the future held for the England international.

Photo by Cesare Purini/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images

But it clearly did not have an impact on how hard Rice was working for the Irons. The Athletic reports that West Ham staff did not detect the slightest change in how committed the midfielder was to the club in what would prove to be his final year at the London Stadium.

It is no surprise at all to hear that Rice never let the talk affect him. You really got the impression that he would never want to leave if West Ham were fighting at the sharp end of the table.

He never handed in a transfer request. He never publicly expressed a desire to quit. But he did note that he, understandably, wanted to play in the Champions League.

Ultimately, the Europa Conference League win was the perfect way for Rice to sign off in a West Ham shirt. And obviously, those behind the scenes at the London Stadium will feel that the midfielder more than earned that opportunity to walk away on the highest of highs.