'What we can say': Fabrizio Romano says he's got an 'important' manager update for Tottenham and Chelsea fans











Fabrizio Romano has delivered an update on Luis Enrique’s future amid interest from Tottenham and Chelsea.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, the Italian journalist shared the lay of the land when it comes to Enrique’s future, and he shared a very interesting update.

Romano echoed The Telegraph’s report which stated that Chelsea have cooled their interest in the Spaniard, while he also noted that Tottenham remain interested.

However, Spurs and Chelsea aren’t the only two options for Spurs right now, Romano also noted that Enrique has been approached by a few national teams with a view to returning to the international stage after leaving Spain.

Photo by VI Images via Getty Images

Enrique international approach

The journalist shared what he’s heard about the 52-year-old.

“What we can say about Luis Enrique is an important update, at the moment the internal feeling at Chelsea is that they have cooled their interest in Luis Enrique as a head coach for next season. It’s not over yet, but at the moment the feeling is different. They have had many conversations after sacking Potter and Nagelsmann and Luis Enrique were the main ones. What happened is that in the last round of talks, Chelsea were not happy with some of the points, the feeling was not right. So let’s see what happens,” Romano said.

“We know that Luis Enrique is appreciated at Tottenham, but he’s not the only one and it’s important to mention that Luis Enrique has also been approached by some national teams.”

Tempting

With Chelsea pulling out of the race and Tottenham in disarray, a return to international management may well be tempting for Enrique.

There are some big jobs available on the international stage, most notably the Brazil role, and, as we all know, you can write your name into footballing immortality by winning a World Cup or continental competition.

Don’t be shocked if the Spaniard does end up going back into international management.

Photo by Ayman Aref/NurPhoto via Getty Images

