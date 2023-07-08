Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy has already tried to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen as a potential replacement for Harry Kane.

It’s that time of the year again for Spurs fans when there are rumours about Kane’s future every other day. The Englishman has entered the final year of his contract now, and there’s a good chance he will leave.

Bayern Munich are pushing to sign Kane this summer, and if he does leave, Levy will need to find a replacement. Christian Falk has claimed on CaughtOffside that Victor Osimhen was approached over a move, but there’s bad news for Tottenham fans.

Photo by Jonathan Moscrop/Getty Images

Victor Osimhen said ‘no’ when Tottenham chairman Daniel Levy tried to sign him

Victor Osimhen is up there with the best strikers in Europe at the moment, and it is no surprise that Tottenham are interested in signing him this summer.

The Nigerian scored 31 goals and provided five assists for Napoli last season and played a massive part in helping them win their first Scudetto in over three decades.

Napoli are desperate to keep hold of him, but rumours continue to link Osimhen with a move away.

While speaking about Bayern’s interest in Harry Kane, Falk revealed that Levy tried to sign the Napoli striker as a replacement up front. Sadly for him, the Nigerian rejected the move.

Falk said: “One reason why Daniel Levy is taking such a strong stance here (about Harry Kane) is because he tried to bring in Victor Osimhen and was told ‘no’.

“Osimhen, I think, has the same idea (as Kane) about winning titles and doesn’t see there being a high chance of that at Tottenham.”

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

TBR View:

Tottenham never really stood a chance in the race to sign Victor Osimhen this summer for more than one reason.

Napoli are very reluctant to let him go and have slapped a £150 million price tag (Daily Mail) on their star man. That’s over four times as much as Spurs paid for James Maddison earlier in this window.

Secondly, even if Tottenham were ready to splash the cash, it’s extremely unlikely that Osimhen would leave the Serie A champions to join a club that won’t even be in Europe next season.

This move was never going to happen, but the fact that Levy is looking for replacements suggests that he might let Kane go in the coming weeks.