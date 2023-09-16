What Vicario was spotted doing as Tottenham scored late against Sheffield United

Tottenham left it as late as they could to beat Sheffield United today as they scored twice deep into injury time.

Richarlison came off the bench to equalise before Dejan Kulusevski fired in a dramatic winner to see off the Blades, who had frustrated the home side throughout.

And after Kulusevski’s goal, new Tottenham goalkeeper Vicario was spotted giving it quite the celebration.

Vicario celebration sums up Tottenham feeling after Sheffield United win

With Kulusevski rattling an effort into the top corner to seal the three points, the whole of the Tottenham Hotspur stadium erupted.

Photo by Luke Walker/Getty Images

And in a video doing the rounds on social media, Spurs newbie Vicario can be seen sprinting the length of the field to join in with the celebrations with the rest of the Tottenham players.

Vicario suddenly appears from nowhere after steaming from his own penalty box and is as overjoyed as any Tottenham player in celebrating the late winner.

Indeed, it very much seemed like the passion overcame the Italian goalkeeper, who could simply not contain his emotions.

Fitting in well

Vicario is quickly becoming a bit of a favourite at Tottenham and displays of passion like this will do him no harm at all.

The Italian looks every bit the number one Spurs have needed for some time now and it looks like they have finally got a suitable long-term replacement for Hugo Lloris.

His celebration here summed up what he’s brought to the camp and Tottenham fans will be loving it.