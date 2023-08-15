What Unai Emery has in mind to sign next after Aston Villa land Nicolo Zaniolo

Aston Villa are having a strong transfer window and a new report has shared what manager Unai Emery plans to do after the club complete the deal for Nicolo Zaniolo.

According to The Athletic, Aston Villa are feeling very confident that they will sign Zaniolo from Galatasaray. The deal was sped up after the injury of Emiliano Buendia.

Apparently the Italian international is expected to travel to Birmingham this week for a medical ahead of a season-long loan from the Turkish club. The club will also have an option to sign him permanently.

The report from The Athletic also said: “Emery is still keen for at least one more attacking reinforcement, once a deal for Zaniolo is over the line, with the club open to selling forward Cameron Archer but retaining a buy-back clause.”

Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images

Emery plotting more signings after Zaniolo

It will be really interesting to see what other attacking midfielder Aston Villa try to sign after they complete the move for Zaniolo.

They are building a good squad but were dealt a huge blow when Buendia suffered a long-term injury towards the end of pre-season.

He was on good form, scoring goals and picking up assists in their friendlies, so you can see why Emery and Villa have acted quickly to replace him.

There will be a lot of good attacking midfielders available to Villa who want to join. The club are in Europe and on the up so it is an exciting project to join.

Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images

No matter what, the hierarchy have proved that they know the exact type of players they need to be signing to compete with the top six.

This, combined with the top level coaching of Unai Emery, emphasises that they will find a great attacking midfielder to sort out their squad.