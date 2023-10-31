Rob Guest has shared what he saw Tottenham Hotspur’s players doing in the tunnel at half-time at Selhurst Park on Friday.

The Football.London journalist has been speaking on the Gold and Guest Talk Tottenham podcast and reflected on Spurs’ 2-1 win at Crystal Palace.

Ange Postecoglou’s men remain at the top of the Premier League table after an impressive win at Palace on Friday evening.

Son Heung-min got amongst the goals once again after Joel Ward put the ball into his own net at the start of the second half.

Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images

But Spurs did struggle to break down a resilient Palace side in the first half, despite dominating the ball.

And it seems that Tottenham’s players were desperate to find a solution at half-time.

What Tottenham’s players were doing in the tunnel at half-time vs Palace

Guest shared what he spotted Tottenham’s players doing at half-time in the tunnel at Selhurst Park on Friday.

“I think I caught a glimpse of it on the screen next to my desk,” the journalist said. “After they’d come out of the dressing room, they had basically gathered at the side of the tunnel, I think they were having a bit of a discussion.

“Ange Postecoglou would have said his bit at half-time and the players then quite clearly had their own say, needing to find solutions.

“Ange was asked about it in his post-match press conference and he was basically saying he can’t be on the pitch kicking the ball and whatnot, it’s down to them when they’re on the pitch and finding their own solutions.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Whatever was said at half-time clearly paid off for Spurs as they took complete control of the game after the break.

James Maddison became more influential as the game wore on and created the opener.

The 26-year-old was also central to Tottenham’s second as he linked up excellently with Brennan Johnson down the left-hand side before the Welshman set up Son.

Postecoglou has done an exceptional job so far and you can see that his side is playing with a new-found freedom.