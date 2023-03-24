What Tottenham's players actually thought of Antonio Conte's bust up with Thomas Tuchel this season











Tottenham fans are eagerly awaiting the next steps from Daniel Levy as Antonio Conte’s future remains unclear.

Conte’s outburst last weekend has seen ignited things at Tottenham during the international break. The Italian has returned home and hasn’t returned to take training.

Since Conte’s rant, a number of names have been linked with being the new Spurs manager. One of which was Thomas Tuchel, who is now set to take the Bayern Munich job after Julian Nagelsmann was relieved of his duties.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

Of course, Tuchel’s history of winning trophies appealed to some Tottenham fans. But there was a time when he was considered the enemy, after a bust up with Antonio Conte at Stamford Bridge last year.

The now famous ‘handshake’ ended with Conte and Tuchel having a quick game of argy-bargy. It was a moment that enraged Conte, seemingly lighting the fire in him. And according to The Athletic, it was a moment Tottenham’s players loved.

The Athletic writes how the players had responded well to Conte’s reaction to Tuchel. It epitomised the feeling at the club in Conte’s first season. That feeling, it’s reported, has now firmly drifted away between manager and players.

TBR’s View: Conte has lost what makes his teams so good

Wherever Antonio Conte has been and been successful, the common theme has been his teams showing the energy and passion on the field that he shows off it.

Now, though, Conte is a shadow of his former passionate self and it’s rubbing off on Spurs. His demeanour on a weekly basis is that of a man not enjoying his job. And clearly, the players feel it as well.

His bust up with Thomas Tuchel could have been the start of a big moment for Spurs. Instead, as The Athletic writes, it’s now a distant memory. Spurs fans must be wondering where it has gone so wrong for their club.

Daniel Levy, meanwhile, is once again faced with making another managerial appointment.