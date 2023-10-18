Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario was spotted embracing Harry Kane after England beat Italy last night.

Harry Kane put in an exceptional performance to help England pick up a 3-1 over Italy and secure their place at next year’s Euros.

The 30-year-old has enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Bayern Munich after ending his 19-year spell at Tottenham over the summer.

But the England captain found the time to catch up with one of his former teammates Guglielmo Vicario after last night’s clash at Wembley.

What Vicario was spotted doing with KAne after England vs Italy

In a video posted on X, Vicario can be spotted shaking hands with Kane after the full-time whistle last night.

The duo then shared a hug before exchanging a few words right after the game.

It came after Kane bagged a brilliant brace to help England qualify for the Euros while denting Italy’s hopes.

Vicario was an unused substitute for Italy last night as Gianluigi Donnarumma is currently the preferred choice between the sticks.

The 26-year-old has performed exceptionally well for Tottenham after joining from Empoli over the summer.

While Spurs have been an exciting side to watch in terms of their attacking play, Vicario has played a key role in their early-season success with some eye-catching saves.

Tottenham are flying without Kane at the moment and while it’s still early days in terms of Ange Postecoglou’s reign, the early signs are positive.