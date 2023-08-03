What Tottenham target Alejo Veliz did after scoring in Argentina is absolutely crazy

Tottenham Hotspur fans will be very excited to see the passion shown by transfer target Alejo Veliz after he scored a goal in Argentina.

19-year-old Veliz, who is subject to strong interest from Spurs, is currently playing for his boyhood side Rosario Central in his home nation.

Photo by Rodrigo Valle – FIFA/FIFA via Getty Images

And with 11 goals in 23 games this season, the striker has had a few chances to practice his goal celebration.

However, in the video below, it looks like Veliz is overwhelmed by pure passion.

Rosario Central shared the video on X which showed the number nine celebrating with his home fans in some style.

Spurs’ striker situation this summer has been very well documented.

Whether Veliz would in part be intended as a replacement for Harry Kane remains to be seen.

However, it looks like Spurs could at least expect to recruit a player with the potential to endear himself to the North London faithful.

And should Tottenham choose to pursue Veliz, they’ll be hoping this will be the first goal of many they’ll see the striker celebrate.

Tottenham target Veliz goes crazy after scoring goal for his boyhood club

It’s certainly interesting to see Spurs casting their recruitment net as far as the Argentine first division.



Spurs already have two Argentina internationals in their squad: Cristian Romero and Giovani Lo Celso.

Photo by Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images

However, they were both signed from Italy and Spain respectively.

Perhaps Tottenham will now hope to cut out the middle-man in pursuit of some of the top young talent around the world.

Recruiting a striker in this window, whether Kane stays or not, seems a key goal and Alejo Veliz could be the perfect man for Tottenham.

In terms of his profile, Veliz is thought to be strong in the air and a capable finisher as well.

And of course at 19-years-old he’ll have plenty of time to develop his game should be end up at Tottenham.