What Tottenham players think of Ryan Mason as Spurs seriously consider putting him in charge











Tottenham are now giving serious consideration to appointing Ryan Mason as caretaker manager until the end of the season.

That is according to the Times, who report that the Spurs squad now think that Antonio Conte has managed his last game for the club.

Conte went on that press conference rant after the 3-3 draw at Southampton on Saturday and has seemingly burned his bridges with the squad.

The club now have to decide if the situation is beyond repair and it seems like Mason is the obvious choice to be a short-term caretaker.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Potential caretaker manager Ryan Mason popular with Tottenham players

A different report by the Times claims that Mason is a popular figure with the Spurs squad, including talismanic figure Harry Kane.

The club are also fans of his work on the training ground, and he has already been in caretaker charge once before, when Jose Mourinho was sacked mid-season.

Putting Mason in temporary charge would buy the club some time to get the man they actually want in charge in the summer.

From a purely managerial perspective, if you want Conte or Mason guiding your team into a crucial top four run-in, you would choose the Italian.

But the morale in the squad must be on the floor after what Conte said, and having Mason in charge would likely give that an instant lift.

That may just be enough to get Spurs over the line in the Champions League chase, and it seems Spurs will make a decision on Conte this week, giving themselves the international break to get their ducks in a row.