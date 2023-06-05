What Tottenham officials are planning to tell Ange Postecoglou during talks in next few days











Tottenham Hotspur officials are reportedly planning to outline their future plans and explain to Ange Postecoglou why they think he’s the right man for the job in the next few days.

Spurs seem to have finally found their man to replace acting head coach Ryan Mason ahead of the summer transfer window.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein claimed just yesterday that Tottenham are closing in on appointing Celtic boss Ange Postecoglou and the move could be finalised in the coming days.

Postecoglou certainly wasn’t viewed as the favoured choice amongst the Spurs faithful after Antonio Conte’s departure back in March. But the Australian boss is an intriguing option for the club nonetheless.

And as the 57-year-old closes in on a switch to north London, it seems that Spurs are planning more talks with him this week.

What Tottenham officials are planning to tell Postecoglou

The BBC reports that Spurs officials will outline their plans for the future and explain to the Celtic boss why they think he’s the right man to take the club forward.

It’s also noted that Tottenham are wary of being seen as ‘too optimistic’ due to missing out on Arne Slot last month.

Spurs are in desperate need of landing a manager that will help steer the club in the right direction once again.

While Postecoglou will be viewed as a risky appointment due to his inexperience at the very top level, he seems like the ideal man for the job.

Tottenham will be getting a charismatic manager who could quickly win over the fans with his front-foot style of football.

Postecoglou also arrived at Celtic two years ago with similar questions over his CV, yet he has quickly become a fan-favourite in Glasgow.

Spurs will undoubtedly be hoping to bring their exhaustive search for a new manager to an end this week and begin planning for a crucial summer window.

