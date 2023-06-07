What Tottenham have now told Harry Kane after Ange Postecoglou confirmed as new manager











Tottenham Hotspur have reportedly told Harry Kane they will not sell him this summer after Ange Postecoglou was confirmed as their new manager.

That’s according to 90 Min, with the outlet claiming that Kane has been informed of the club’s decision.

Kane’s future is already dominating the headlines just as Tottenham would have feared heading into the summer.

The 29-year-old has just a year left on his current deal and is attracting interest from the likes of Real Madrid, Manchester United and Bayern Munich.

Spurs will be desperate to keep hold of their talisman after naming Postecoglou as Antonio Conte’s permanent successor yesterday. And it seems that Tottenham have already told Kane that he won’t be leaving North London anytime soon.

Photo by Richard Sellers/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

What Tottenham have told Kane

90 Min claims that Spurs have told Kane they will not sell him to any interested clubs this summer.

The outlet notes that Tottenham informed Kane of their decision after telling him Postecoglou would be named as the club’s new manager.

Tottenham will be desperate to avoid a repeat of the saga in 2021 when Kane was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City.

Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images

The England captain was seemingly pushing for a move at the time and like now, Spurs had just appointed a new manager in Nuno Espirito Santo.

Postecoglou seems like the type of manager who’s well-equipped to deal with the media while uncertainty surrounds Kane’s future.

Yet, the Aussie boss will undoubtedly be keen to find a resolution sooner rather than later as he bids to re-shape the Tottenham side in his image.

