What Thomas Tuchel has now told Harry Kane as he looks to seal Tottenham transfer

Thomas Tuchel has been doing his best to convince Harry Kane to leave Tottenham for Bayern Munich with some persuasive tactics.

Kane is still yet to have his future resolved. So far, Daniel Levy has rejected Bayern Munich’s advances but there is a sense that a deal could be done if Bayern reach the £100m mark.

The England skipper is thought to be open to moving to Bayern, meaning he risks not being able to break Alan Shearer’s Premier League goals record.

However, ever the persuasive manager, Thomas Tuchel has apparently been telling Kane not to worry about that.

Photo by Suhaimi Abdullah/NurPhoto via Getty Images

According to The Telegraph, Tuchel has apparently told Kane that he can come to Bayern and win the Champions League with him. From there, Tuchel has told Kane he’d then be able to go back to England one day and pursue Shearer’s record.

Those sorts of words could well be tempting for Kane. Of course, winning the Champions League is quite the promise.

Kane is more or less guaranteed to win the Bundesliga. However, whether he feels that will outweigh the glory of leading Spurs to one major trophy, remains to be seen.

Kane has to pick Bayern only if he’s 100%

There’s no way Kane will uproot his entire family and leave Spurs in the mud if it isn’t a decision he is 100% sure on.

There is too much for Kane to lose and leave behind. In terms of his legacy for one, and then the inevitable settling in his family would need in a new country.

Of course, Kane has enough money to fly in and out of London if he chooses to leave his family there and reside in Germany.

But that’s a big call. So regardless of Tuchel making promises on the field, Kane needs to be absolutely sure the off-field decisions are bang on too.