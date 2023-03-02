What Theo Walcott has said about Arsenal target Romeo Lavia











Arsenal are one of the teams eyeing a move for Southampton sensation Romeo Lavia, with the Daily Mail reporting that Manchester United and Chelsea are also interested in the Belgian.

The Gunners look set to bolster their midfield ranks this summer. The Times reported this week that Mikel Arteta wants two midfielders, with Declan Rice the name at the top of his wishlist.

But the Mail has now reported that Lavia is on the radar. He has been outstanding when he has featured for the Saints, despite their struggles. And he looks destined to net them a huge profit.

Walcott a big fan of Arsenal target Lavia

The Daily Mail reports that Southampton paid £14 million for the teenager. Meanwhile, Manchester City have an option to re-sign Lavia for £40 million next summer.

Lavia has been a shining light for the relegation-threatened Saints. And it appears that he has made a big impression on one former Arsenal star.

Theo Walcott gave an interview to talkSPORT in January. And he outlined just how impressed he has been by Lavia since his move to St Mary’s.

“I’m a big fan,” he told talkSPORT.

“He’s obviously had a few injuries but he’s coming back. He’s young, he’s 18/19 when he’s off the field but when he’s on the field, it’s mad.

“It’s like he’s played over 200 games in the Premier League, that’s how much I rate him. It’s very interesting to see, watching him from the stands, obviously it looks so easy from the stands, it always does.

“You probably know that watching us, ‘he should make that run or make that pass’, it’s not as straightforward as that but when I watch him, I’m like ‘you look way above your age right now’.”

The 19-year-old really does not look out of place at the highest level. When he has been fit, he has been a standout performer.

Of course, Southampton fans will probably already be aware that Lavia is unlikely to be on the south coast for too long, regardless of whether they stay up.

And City’s buy-back clause may hasten his departure. If the likes of Arsenal, Chelsea and Manchester United are keen, then they will surely want to wrap up a deal before they are powerless to stop him potentially returning to the Etihad Stadium next year.

Certainly, you would imagine that Walcott will be urging Arsenal to make a move should it become apparent that Lavia is leaving.