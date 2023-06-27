There is a belief that discussions around West Ham United’s Declan Rice are reaching their final stages as Manchester City and Arsenal battle to sign him.

That’s according to the BBC, who shared what sources told them about Rice after Manchester City made their first official bid for the West Ham star last night.

Arsenal have already had two bids rejected by West Ham for Rice as Mikel Arteta aims to land his top target this summer.

Their latest bid is believed to be worth £90 million in total, but with £15 million in add-ons.

Photo by Domenic Aquilina – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The Gunners have been viewed as the front-runners to sign the 24-year-old for quite some time, but City’s interest threatens to throw a spanner in the works.

Indeed, the Guardian reports that City have offered a fee worth £80 million plus £10 million in add-ons.

While it is believed that Rice prefers a switch to the Emirates Stadium, the BBC has shared what they’ve heard about the West Ham star.

What sources have said about Rice

The BBC reports that sources believe discussions over Rice are now reaching the ‘final stages’.

It’s noted that an agreement with either City or Arsenal is now deemed as likely.

Rice has been long-linked with a move to Arsenal and at this stage, they still seem to be the favourites to land the England international.

Yet, they will have to guard against complacency as City have now firmed up their interest in the Hammers skipper.

Pep Guardiola’s men have just lost their captain Ilkay Gundogan on a free transfer and they will be keen to strengthen their options in the middle of the park.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

It may come down to which club is willing to match West Ham’s demands, with the East Londoners currently looking for £100 million for their star player.

Arsenal have shown they are willing to walk away from deals if they are deemed too expensive, but it would be a huge surprise if they didn’t match any offer City put on the table for Rice.