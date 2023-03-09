What staff inside Arsenal are now saying about winning the Europa League this season











Some Arsenal staff think that the club have a very realistic chance of winning the Europa League this season.

There has been talk about whether the Gunners should just play the kids ahead of the resumption of their European campaign tonight against Sporting.

Jamie Carragher said in January: “If I was Arteta, I’d forget the Europa League. They will not be in this position next season, even if they spend £200 million in the summer.”

But the Times report that inside Arsenal, they feel they have a real shot at glory in Europe’s secondary competition.

Arsenal staff believe the Europa League is winnable this season

Barcelona got knocked out by Manchester United in the play-off round, Ajax are out, while Sevilla and Juventus are not having the best time.

Arsenal dominated United at the Emirates Stadium in January, while tonight’s opponents Sporting went unbeaten against Tottenham in the Champions League but look beatable.

On top of that, Mikel Arteta was at pains during the group stage to point out that his top players need to get used to playing a mountain of games every season.

“Look at the top players in the world, they play 70 matches [every season], play every three days and make the difference and win the game,” Arteta said.

“You want to be at the top? You have to be able to do that.”

So while some may see being in the Europa League as a chance to rest the likes of Bukayo Saka and Martin Odegaar,d Arteta could see it differently.

It may be an opportunity to get his top players used to the demands of playing every three days without the absolute intensity of the Champions League thrown in there.

That is the competition Arsenal will be in next season, and some within the club think they have a real chance of winning the Europa League before that.