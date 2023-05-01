What Ryan Mason screamed on the touchline when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was denied a penalty at Liverpool











Tottenham Hotspur interim manager Ryan Mason was fuming when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wasn’t awarded a penalty yesterday.

A report from The Athletic has shared his reaction to one of the many controversial decisions in yesterday’s loss to Liverpool.

Ryan Mason experienced every emotion possible at Anfield.

He would have been absolutely furious that his side once again gave away a three-goal lead early in the game.

Tottenham’s defence has been an issue for some time, and the switch to a back four is taking too long to adapt to.

Mason would have then been encouraged by their remarkable comeback.

Harry Kane, Son Heung-min and Richarlison must have thought they’d earned Spurs a valuable point.

He wouldn’t have been able to comprehend his side then throwing it away seconds later when Lucas Moura gifted Diogo Jota the ball in the final seconds.

However, there could have easily been sending-offs for both sides yesterday, and a potential spot kick too.

Oliver Skipp put in a bad challenge on Luis Diaz, before being kicked in the head by Diogo Jota. They both avoided red cards.

Mason couldn’t believe Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg wasn’t awarded a penalty when the Tottenham man went down in the box.

It summed up an incredibly frustrating match for Spurs in an increasingly difficult period.

Tottenham boss Mason’s furious reaction to Hojbjerg penalty snub

The report from The Athletic states that ‘Ryan Mason appeared to shout “It’s because of this place!”, pointing to the Anfield stands just before when Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg was denied a penalty, and that’s the energy radiating from Spurs.’

There’s already been a marked difference in the attitude of the Tottenham players under Ryan Mason.

They showed a lot more fight yesterday than they did when faced with a similar situation against Newcastle.

Mason is much more animated on the touchline, and that appears to be rubbing off on the squad.

Spurs fans have spent much of the season wondering which half their side is going to start playing in.

It’s a trend that precedes Mason and Cristian Stellini, with Antonio Conte failing to get his players to turn up for 90 minutes.

Mason will have to put the Hojbjerg decision behind him quickly to focus on Tottenham’s final few games.

They will want to avoid the Europa Conference League and at least play in Europe’s second-best competition next season.

