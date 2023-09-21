Declan Rice is widely considered to be one of the best midfielders in the Premier League these days.

The England international has really impressed since joining Arsenal this summer, and he’s already being spoken about in terms of being one of the best in the world in his position.

Of course, as when any player hits form, his talent is being overblown in certain circles, and Rio Ferdinand has been baffled by one comment he’s now heard about Rice.

Ferdinand was taking part in a Manchester United vs Arsenal legends draft on the Filthy Fellas Podcast when one host claimed that Rice is actually better than Roy Keane ever was.

As you can imagine, Ferdinand jumped to the defence of his former teammate, stating that even Rice himself would admit he’s nowhere near where Roy Keane was yet.

Photo by Stuart MacFarlane/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Ferdinand baffled

Ferdinand discussed Rice and Keane.

“Roy Keane. Tell me why he’s not a good player?” Ferdinand said.

“He isn’t Declan Rice. He ain’t, Declan. Declan is better than Roy Keane,” The Podcast’s host said.

“What? Bro. You never had a TV back then. No Sky Sports or nothing. Declan would come on here and tell you that. He would say right now that he can’t look at Roy Keane right now,” Ferdinand said.

Photo by David Price/Arsenal FC via Getty Images

Getting there

In all honesty, from a pure footballing standpoint, this debate is closer than many would imagine.

Yes, Keane has all the intangible leadership qualities and the trophies to boot. But the Premier League has improved so much over the past 20 years. Rice is probably, quicker, stronger and fitter than Keane ever was.

These debates only serve to polarise fanbases, and, as ever, this is all subjective discussion about two players who never shared the same pitch.