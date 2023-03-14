What Richarlison once said about Tottenham manager target Marco Silva











One Tottenham Hotspur player may be very happy to see Marco Silva become the club’s new manager in the summer, with Richarlison previously working under the Portuguese.

Doubts persist over the future of Antonio Conte beyond this season. And The Sun has reported this week that Silva has emerged as the top target after an outstanding time with Fulham.

Photo by Warren Little/Getty Images

Silva has rebuilt his reputation at Craven Cottage. He needed that after a difficult time at Everton. However, the work he did at Goodison Park is arguably looking a lot better with the benefit of hindsight.

Richarlison may welcome Marco Silva at Tottenham

Of course, one player who may be pleased to see Silva appointed is Richarlison. The forward’s relationship with Conte has been under the microscope in recent days. And he may be one player who may not mind if the Italian leaves in the summer.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

And Silva is someone he clearly has a lot of respect for. He signed for him at Watford and Everton. And in 2021, he explained just how much he appreciates the Portuguese.

“Marco Silva was the one who brought me here to England. If it wasn’t for him I wouldn’t be here today,” he said, as reported by the Liverpool Echo.

“It was his request to sign me for Watford and he brought me here to Everton as well when he became manager. I remember it like it was yesterday, I was the first signing he asked for.

“I owe a great deal to Marco Silva, he trusted me and I trusted him, I think we had a great relationship and I was able to help him at both clubs.”

Daniel Levy is unlikely to make a decision on the club’s new manager just on the basis of who Richarlison may like. But there is no question that Conte has not got anything like enough out of the Brazilian since his arrival.

Conte is not entirely to blame, but neither is Richarlison.

Silva has got a proven track record for getting performances out of the 25-year-old. And Richarlison went on to vindicate the Toffees’ decision to spend up to £50 million on him in 2018.

He looks a long way off proving to be good value for money right now at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. But the potential is definitely there.

And Silva is someone who knows that better than most.