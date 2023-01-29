What Reece James said about Newcastle's Anthony Gordon this season











Reece James was left raving about Anthony Gordon to his Chelsea teammates after coming up against the new Newcastle United signing earlier this season, according to a report from The Athletic.

Gordon has now got his move to St James’ Park. The Athletic reports that Newcastle have spent £40 million to bring the 21-year-old to Tyneside after a dramatic week at Everton.

Photo by Serena Taylor/Newcastle United via Getty Images

It is an interesting move from Newcastle. Eddie Howe’s men have got so much right in the market over the last 12 months. And in Gordon, they are signing someone who has been far from his best this season.

Reece James left raving about Anthony Gordon

He has been nowhere near as influential for the Toffees. So it looks to be a real roll of the dice from Newcastle.

Photo by Chris Lee – Chelsea FC/Chelsea FC via Getty Images

But they will take encouragement from what James apparently makes of the youngster.

The Athletic reports that the Chelsea right-back was convinced Gordon is one of the brightest young wingers he had come up against after facing him last season.

And his admiration of the forward has only increased this term. The Athletic suggests that James waited for Gordon after Chelsea’s opening day win over the Toffees.

He wanted to swap shirts. And he went on to laud Gordon to his Chelsea teammates, outlining how impressed he was by him during the game.

That praise highlights the potential Gordon could have. It is almost easy to forget now that only a couple of players probably did more to keep Everton in the Premier League last season.

He looks some way off being that player this term. But Howe has improved almost every player in Newcastle’s squad since his appointment.

And the Magpies may be confident that Gordon can rediscover that best form now the move is done.