What people within Leeds are now saying about Sam Allardyce after being relegated

Sam Allardyce has reportedly impressed people with Leeds United despite being unable to keep them in the Premier League this season.

Leeds are facing a decisive summer ahead after they were officially relegated to the Championship on Sunday.

It’s been a painful watch for the Leeds fans this season as they’ve watched the club burn through three managers in an attempt to avoid the drop.

Their last roll of the dice came earlier this month as they appointed Sam Allardyce as interim manager for the last four Premier League games.

Allardyce had it all to do as Leeds faced a tough run of fixtures against Manchester City, West Ham, Newcastle United and Tottenham Hotspur.

They managed to pick up just one point from their final four games and suffered relegation after a 4-1 defeat to Tottenham on Sunday.

But according to The Daily Mail, Allardyce has impressed people within Leeds.

What people within Leeds have said about Allardyce

The outlet claims that Allardyce’s arrival initially put a ‘smile back on the faces of players’ at Thorp Arch.

He’s impressed people within Leeds while he also sent his assistants, Karl Robinson and Robbie Keane, to the club’s supporter meetings.

In truth, Allardyce was always facing an uphill battle to keep Leeds in the Premier League with just four games remaining.

But it would be a massive surprise if he was to land the job permanently this summer.

It certainly wouldn’t be a popular choice amongst the Leeds faithful given the results at the end of the campaign.

There will undoubtedly be plenty of movement at Elland Road this summer and you would expect Leeds to bring in a new manager as they bid to go straight back up next season.

